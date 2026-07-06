Kuki CSO Working Committee announces 24-hour shutdown on NH-37, seeks probe into Kangpokpi attack

The Kuki CSO Working Committee (KCWC), South West Sadar Hills, has announced a 24-hour total shutdown along National Highway-37 with immediate effect following an armed attack on civilians in Thingkhojang village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

In a statement, the organisation condemned the attack, describing it as a grave act of violence against civilians. It is alleged that several people, including women and children, were injured after unidentified armed assailants targeted the village during a Sunday church congregation.

The committee expressed concern over what it described as a security lapse, claiming that security personnel deployed in the area failed to prevent the incident despite their presence nearby. These allegations have not been independently verified, and there has been no official response from the security forces.

The KCWC demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack and called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. It also urged the Central and Manipur governments to provide immediate medical assistance, relief and enhanced security for the residents of Thingkhojang village and surrounding areas.

As part of its protest, the organisation announced a 24-hour shutdown on NH-37, stating that vehicular movement would be affected. It also declared non-cooperation with the 86 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) until accountability is fixed for the alleged security lapse.

The committee said it stood in solidarity with the affected families and urged authorities to take prompt steps to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of civilians.

There was no immediate response from the state government or security agencies regarding the demands raised by the organisation.