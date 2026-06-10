Kuki CSOs announce indefinite shutdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi over farmer’s killing in Tamenglong

Major Kuki civil society organisations (CSOs) in Manipur's Kangpokpi district have announced a total shutdown across the district from midnight of June 10 in protest against the killing of a Kuki-Zo farmer, Haogin Lhouvum, at Lasan village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on June 9.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of Kuki civil society leaders held at the district headquarters in Kangpokpi, where participants expressed concern over what they described as a deteriorating security situation in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas across several districts of the state.

The shutdown is expected to affect business establishments, government and private offices, educational institutions, and vehicular movement throughout the district.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Kuki CSOs Kangpokpi spokesperson Janghaolun Haokip said the killing had highlighted continuing security challenges faced by residents of Kuki-Zo villages in districts including Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Ukhrul and Kamjong.

He stated that villagers in these areas continue to face insecurity and fear amid recurring incidents of violence. According to Haokip, the killing of Haogin Lhouvum at Lasan village underscored the vulnerability of civilians living in remote settlements.

The organisations further alleged that ten Kuki-Zo villages had been devastated in recent months and that eleven Kuki-Zo civilians, including three church leaders, had lost their lives in attacks allegedly carried out by Tangkhul militant groups.

Among their key demands, the Kuki civil society organisations called for the immediate deployment of adequate security personnel in Lasan and Thenjang villages in Tamenglong district, as well as in other vulnerable Kuki-Zo inhabited areas whose details have reportedly been submitted to the Manipur government.

The organisations also sought a time-bound judicial inquiry into the deaths of eleven Kuki-Zo civilians, including the three church leaders. In addition, they demanded the immediate arrest of the Makui village chief, village authorities and village guards whom they alleged were responsible for or linked to the killing of Haogin Lhouvum.

The mortal remains of the deceased farmer continue to be kept at the district hospital morgue, where condolence services are being held. Civil society leaders indicated that a decision regarding the burial is yet to be taken.

Haokip warned that the organisations would intensify democratic forms of protest if their demands remain unaddressed. He said the movement would continue until appropriate action is taken by the authorities.

The decision to defer the burial of the slain farmer reflects growing resentment within sections of the Kuki-Zo community, which has repeatedly sought stronger security measures and accountability for attacks on civilians and villages.

With the shutdown scheduled to commence from midnight, normal life in Kangpokpi is expected to be significantly affected as pressure mounts on the state and central governments to respond to the demands raised by the Kuki civil society organisations.