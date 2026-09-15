Kuki CSOs issue 36-hour ultimatum in Manipur's Kamjong, threaten Chassad blockade

The Kuki CSO Working Committee in Manipur’s Kamjong district has issued a 36-hour ultimatum to the district administration to address what it described as a prolonged “economic embargo” and movement restrictions affecting the Kuki community, warning of an indefinite economic blockade at Chassad if its demands are not met.

The committee alleged that Kuki residents in Kamjong had been facing economic difficulties for more than six months, with restrictions on movement affecting access to essential commodities, livelihoods and normal economic activities.

It said repeated appeals to the Deputy Commissioner and the district administration had not resulted in a satisfactory resolution.

“For more than six months, the Kuki people have endured serious difficulties,” the committee said, adding that it had exercised restraint to prevent the situation from escalating into tension or confrontation between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities.

The committee also alleged that Tangkhul individuals had continued to use the Chassad route and transport essential goods without obstruction from the Kuki side, despite the restrictions it claimed were being faced by the Kuki community.

It said several Kuki civil society organisations, including the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Kuki Women Union (KWU) SEKYO and the Kuki CSO Working Committee, had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities but received no effective administrative response.

“However, our patience has reached its limit. We can no longer bear the continued hardship and suffering faced by our people,” the committee said.

Under the 36-hour notice, the committee demanded that the Deputy Commissioner and the district administration initiate “concrete and meaningful action” to resolve the alleged economic embargo.

It warned that failure to receive a satisfactory response within the deadline would lead to an indefinite economic blockade at Chassad.

The committee said the proposed blockade would exempt medical and emergency humanitarian movement, including patients, ambulances, medical emergencies and essential medical supplies.

Army convoys and movements, telecommunication services and the Electricity Department would also be exempted, it said.

The committee urged its members and others concerned to maintain discipline and ensure that humanitarian and emergency movements were not obstructed.

It also called for immediate intervention by the district administration, dialogue with all stakeholders, impartial administration and measures to restore normal economic activities.

The committee said its objective was to seek a “peaceful, fair and lasting solution” through administrative intervention and dialogue, while warning that failure to act could further deteriorate the situation.