Kuki CSOs urge restraint, clarify stand on highway situation in Manipur hills

The Security Department of the Kuki CSO Working Committee (WCKCSOs) has issued a public advisory urging restraint and cooperation from all sections ahead of a key meeting of Tangkhul civil society organisations.

The committee informed that the meeting, earlier scheduled for April 11, has been advanced to April 9 due to urgency. In view of this, members of the Kuki community, particularly village volunteers, have been advised to avoid any actions that could hinder the movement of representatives attending the meeting. The advisory emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and facilitating the smooth conduct of the gathering, seen as a step towards restoring normalcy in the region.

The committee also addressed concerns regarding reports of a prolonged blockade along National Highway-202. It stated that there has been no sustained or organised blockade, while acknowledging a brief disruption between March 12 and 19 following incidents that heightened tensions.

Highlighting the prevailing situation in parts of the hill districts, the CSOs noted that safety concerns have affected movement along certain stretches, underlining the need for ensuring security for civilians. It stressed that cooperation on the ground and continued presence of security forces remain important to prevent further escalation.

The WCKCSOs called for a balanced and inclusive approach to the situation, stating that dialogue and mutual understanding among communities are essential for lasting peace. It reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement and urged all stakeholders to work towards restoring stability in the region.