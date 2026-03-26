Kuki CSOs welcome bunker demolition in Ukhrul, warn militant threat persists

The Kuki Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Working Committee in Manipur’s Ukhrul district has welcomed recent joint combing operations by security forces to dismantle fortified bunkers, while cautioning that armed threats in the region remain significant.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 26, the committee praised the coordinated action involving the 8 Bihar Regiment, Ukhrul Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). It described the simultaneous demolition of bunkers on both sides as a necessary step to protect civilians, including schoolchildren.

The committee said it had been raising concerns for nearly two months over bunkers allegedly set up by Tangkhul militants, but claimed that little action was taken until violence escalated, leading to casualties and damage to property. Among the affected sites was a school in Mongkot Chepu.

“It is deeply regrettable that it took loss of lives and destruction of homes for action to begin,” the statement noted.

While a temporary lull in firing on March 25 brought brief relief to residents, the committee warned that fortified positions along the Thoubal riverbank — stretching from Thoyee-Mahadev to Mongneljang — continue to pose a serious security challenge.

The group urged authorities to maintain the current operations with full force to dismantle all remaining bunkers and disarm militants in the identified areas. It stressed that sustained efforts are essential to ensure the safety of Kuki villages and commuters along the Ukhrul National Highway.

Emphasising the need for impartial action, the committee said long-term peace and trust among communities will depend on consistent security measures and administrative intervention.