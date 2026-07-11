Kuki farmer shot dead while working in jhum field in Manipur's Kangpokpi

A 53-year-old Kuki farmer was shot dead while working in a jhum field in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on July 11, while his wife escaped unharmed, according to local sources.

The deceased was identified as Haolal Singsit, a resident of Govajang village. His wife, Nemneikim Singsit, was with him in the field at the time of the incident.

According to local residents, the couple was tending to their jhum cultivation when unidentified armed men opened fire. Villagers reported hearing around 20 rounds of gunfire at about 4 p.m., triggering panic in the area.

When the couple did not return home by evening, villagers launched a search operation and found Haolal Singsit's body in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. His wife managed to escape and later reached safety, residents said.

Some local organisations and residents alleged that the attackers were cadres of the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K. However, there was no official confirmation from the police or security agencies regarding the identity of the assailants at the time of filing this report.

The incident comes days after security forces conducted a combing operation in the area and recovered several weapons near Govajang village, raising concerns among residents over the prevailing security situation.

Govajang village, located in the Tujang Vaichong subdivision under Kangpokpi district, lies close to the border with Tamenglong district and is considered vulnerable because of its remote location.

The killing has heightened fears among residents of the violence-hit hill region, where civilians continue to face security risks amid recurring armed incidents. Security forces are expected to investigate the attack.