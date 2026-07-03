Kuki groups boycott Manipur CM Khemchand Singh's Churachandpur visit

Several Kuki civil society organisations in Manipur's Churachandpur district have announced a boycott of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh's proposed visit to the district on July 4, warning that they will not permit the entry of any Meitei individual or official until the ongoing Kuki-Zo-Meitei conflict is resolved.

In a joint press statement issued on Friday, the Kuki Civil Society Organisations (KCSOs), Churachandpur, said the decision was taken unanimously after receiving information that the chief minister was scheduled to visit Lamka/Songpi on July 4.

The organisations said they would not allow any Meitei individual, official or group to enter the district, including the chief minister, unless a solution to the ethnic conflict is reached.

Announcing a boycott of Singh's proposed visit, the KCSOs further stated that any untoward incident arising from the visit would be "solely his responsibility".

The joint statement was signed by representatives of several organisations, including Kuki Inpi Churachandpur, KSO Churachandpur, KWOHR General Headquarters, Kuki Women Union, KKL General Headquarters and the Kuki Chiefs' Association (KCA), Churachandpur.