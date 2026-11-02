Two Kuki-Zo organisations have condemned the killing of two youths from Taphou Kuki village in Manipur, accusing the NSCN-IM and its alleged associates of carrying out the crime and demanding stringent action against those responsible.

The Kuki Human Rights Forum (KHRF) and the Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills (KWU-SH), in separate statements, identified the victims as Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi, both 20. Their mutilated bodies were recovered on November 1, days after they were allegedly abducted from a public road.

The KHRF alleged that the two youths were brutally dismembered and their remains packed into five sacks, describing the incident as a grave violation of human rights and the right to life.

The organisation also criticised security forces for their alleged use of excessive force against protesters and civil society organisation (CSO) leaders who had gathered to mourn the deaths and demand justice.

According to the KHRF, security personnel resorted to tear gas shelling, baton charges and physical assaults against the demonstrators. It accused the security forces of failing to protect civilians from the alleged abduction and killing, while using force against those protesting the incident.

The forum said the sequence of events raised serious questions about the government's responsibility to ensure the safety of civilians.

It also demanded that the government clarify whether it was pursuing what it described as a covert proxy war against the Kuki-Zo community through the alleged involvement or deployment of the NSCN-IM and other Naga armed groups.

The KHRF called for an end to alleged proxy warfare in the Northeast and demanded stringent legal action against those involved in the killings, including capital punishment in accordance with the law.

It further sought high-level disciplinary and criminal proceedings against police and security personnel allegedly involved in the crackdown on protesters and CSO leaders.

The organisation also appealed to international human rights bodies, civil society organisations and global institutions to intervene and press the government to ensure accountability and protection for the Kuki-Zo community.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills described the killings as an attack on humanity, asserting that ethnic tensions, political differences, armed conflict or ideological disagreements could not justify the killing of innocent civilians.

The women's organisation demanded an immediate, impartial and time-bound investigation into the alleged involvement of NSCN-IM (Kamson faction) militants and their associates. It called for all those responsible to be identified, arrested and prosecuted under the law.

The KWU-SH also urged the government and security agencies to take concrete steps to protect civilians and prevent similar incidents.

Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, the organisation said it stood in solidarity with them during their loss.

"Justice must not be delayed. The perpetrators must be held accountable, and the lives of innocent civilians must never be treated as expendable," it said.

Both organisations called for accountability over the killings, stressing that civilian protection and justice for the victims must remain an immediate priority.