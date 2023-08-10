The Kuki National Organisation, operating in Burma and representing the Kuki community, has come forward to categorically deny the existence of the alleged Burmese-based Kuki Democratic Front (KDF) in Manipur, India. The Kuki National Army Burma (KNA-B) issued a statement in response to the recent remarks made by the Home Minister in the Indian Parliament, stressing that no Kuki unit named KDF is present in Burma.

In a letter addressed to the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the KNA-B expressed astonishment over the Home Minister's mention of KDF's involvement in Manipur's conflict. The organization asserted that the allegations were baseless and clarified that the KNA-B remains the sole Kuki entity operating within Burma.

The Kuki National Organisation emphasized its commitment to resisting the tyrannical Myanmar military junta. In their communication, they shed light on the ongoing conflict in Burma and the immense pressure they face in focusing on this critical issue. The organization expressed gratitude to India for extending temporary shelter to Kuki refugees who have been displaced due to the conflict in Burma.

The KNA-B underscored that their primary focus is on confronting the junta in Myanmar and that they cannot afford to be embroiled in any conflicts or distractions in India. They reiterated their view of India as a friendly nation and a refuge for their people during challenging times.

Moreover, the KNA-B President affirmed that there has been no movement of their units into Indian territory, thereby dispelling the allegations raised by the Home Minister. The organization called on the esteemed Indian Parliament to recognize the false nature of these allegations, which they believe to be the Manipur Administration's attempt to deflect attention from their failures.