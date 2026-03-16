Kuki groups respond to NSCN-IM (Eastern Flank) statement, call for probe into civilian killings

The Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) and the Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ) have issued separate statements responding to a recent statement attributed to leaders of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak‑Muivah) (NSCN-IM), expressing concern over the narrative surrounding recent incidents in the hill districts of Manipur.

In its response, KOHUR said the March 16 statement reportedly linked to the eastern flank of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim presented a one-sided account of recent developments and did not sufficiently acknowledge the deaths of two Kuki civilians.

According to the organisation, two Kuki men — Thengin Baite of Thawai Kuki village and Thangboimang Khongsai, an internally displaced person — were reportedly abducted near the Thawai–Leingangching area along the border of Ukhrul district and Kamjong district on March 11. Their bodies were later recovered from a nearby forest, while a third civilian reportedly survived the incident with injuries.

KOHUR called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and urged authorities to ensure accountability. The organisation also appealed to communities to avoid escalation and maintain peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ), Kuki-Zo-Gam, also issued a statement responding to remarks attributed to leaders of the NSCN-IM. The group said certain claims made in the statement could contribute to misunderstandings among communities.

The VVEZ statement also referred to the broader context of tensions in the state since May 2023, following protests linked to a recommendation by the Manipur High Court regarding Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community.

The organisation appealed to Naga communities to work towards dialogue and cooperation among hill tribes, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and protecting the interests of all communities in the region.

Both groups called on the Government of India and the Manipur administration to ensure civilian safety, conduct a fair investigation into the killings, and take steps to prevent further escalation of tensions.