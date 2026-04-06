Kuki human rights body KOHUR criticises Manipur govt over NSA detention

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has criticised the Government of Manipur over the detention of two individuals under the National Security Act (NSA), alleging that the move undermines a recent bail order of the Gauhati High Court.

In a statement, the organisation expressed concern over the detention of Philip Khaikholal Khongsai, former president of the Moreh Youth Club, and Hemkholal Mate, chief (Haosa) of K. Molsang village, under the NSA, 1980.

KOHUR said that a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Justices Pranjal Das and Arun Dev Choudhury, had granted bail to the two individuals on March 25, in connection with criminal appeal cases.

According to the organisation, the court had observed procedural lapses during their arrest, including failure to inform them of the grounds of arrest and non-compliance with provisions under the Code of Criminal Procedure. It stated that the court found violations of constitutional safeguards related to personal liberty.

The group further alleged that a preventive detention order was issued on April 4 by the District Magistrate of Tengnoupal under the NSA, shortly after the bail order, raising concerns about the timing and intent of the action.

KOHUR also placed the development in the context of the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, alleging that members of the Kuki-Zo community have faced targeted actions since violence broke out in May 2023.

The organisation has called for revocation of the detention order, release of the individuals, and an independent inquiry into the matter. It has also sought the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission, the Supreme Court of India, and the Union government.