Kuki Inpi alleges 'selective' NIA action in Manipur, demands impartial probe into all ethnic violence cases

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, on July 21 criticised the recent arrests of Kuki-Zo community members by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging that the action was politically motivated and calling for an impartial investigation into all cases of violence linked to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

In a press statement, KIM expressed concern over the arrest and charging of Kuki-Zo individuals, particularly in connection with cases linked to Leilon village and the Leimakhong area of Kangpokpi district. The organisation alleged that the arrests reflected a departure from evidence-based investigations and accused investigating agencies of acting under public and political pressure.

The Kuki body claimed that the government's swift action in the recent case involving the deaths of six Naga civilians stood in contrast to what it described as a lack of progress in investigations into the deaths of 15 Kuki-Zo individuals. It alleged that those cases remain uninvestigated and demanded equal attention to all incidents of violence, irrespective of the communities involved.

KIM urged authorities to ensure that investigations are conducted fairly, transparently and without political influence. It also called for an immediate halt to what it termed arbitrary arrests and sought judicial oversight over investigations into all victims of the ethnic violence.

The organisation appealed to human rights bodies, civil society organisations and the judiciary to monitor the investigation process and ensure accountability.

The NIA has not publicly responded to the allegations made by Kuki Inpi in its statement.

The arrests come amid continuing investigations into multiple cases arising from the ethnic violence that has affected Manipur since May 2023. Central and state agencies have been investigating incidents involving killings, arson, attacks on security forces and other offences across several districts.

Authorities have maintained that action is being taken based on evidence collected during investigations. No official statement has been issued specifically addressing the allegations of selective action raised by Kuki Inpi.