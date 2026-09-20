Kuki Inpi condemns arrest of seven villagers, alleged force against protesters in Manipur's Kangpokpi

The Kuki Inpi Manipur has condemned the alleged arrest of seven villagers from Kholen village, including a church leader, by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

In a statement issued on September 20, the Kuki apex body described the detention as “arbitrary” and demanded immediate action from the district authorities. The organisation said the arrests came amid tensions following the killing of six Kuki villagers, including two women, allegedly by the NSCN (IM). It said another woman injured in the incident died on Sunday.

The Kuki Inpi also condemned what it alleged was the use of force against civilians protesting over their security and basic rights. It claimed that live bullets were used against protesters and that vehicles were vandalised, including that of journalist Kaybie Chongloi.

Calling for an investigation, the organisation sought action over the alleged detention of civilians, the use of force during the protests and compensation for damaged vehicles and other property.

The Kuki Inpi said the alleged incidents came against the backdrop of what it described as “persistent hardship, selective enforcement, and violence” faced by the Kuki community.

It warned authorities against further actions that it considers arbitrary or violations of civilian rights, saying the community “will not sit by silently” if such incidents continue.