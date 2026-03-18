Kuki Inpi lauds Assam pact, urges timely implementation of Kuki Welfare and Development Council

The Kuki Inpi has welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) between the Government of Assam and Kuki stakeholders, describing it as a positive step towards peace and development for the community.

The agreement, signed on March 15 in Dispur, provides for the creation of a Kuki Welfare and Development Council (KWDC) in Kuki-inhabited areas such as Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. According to Kuki Inpi, the council could help address long-standing concerns related to governance, development, education, and cultural preservation.

In a statement, the organisation acknowledged the role played by Kuki Inpi Assam, the Kuki National Assembly of Assam, and various Kuki groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement since 2012, including the United Kukigam Defence Army (UKDA), Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), and Kuki Liberation Organization/Kuki Liberation Army (KLO/KLA), in facilitating the agreement.

Kuki Inpi also noted the efforts of the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in bringing the stakeholders together for the settlement.

At the same time, the body stressed the need for timely and effective implementation of the provisions of the MoS. It said that operationalising the KWDC with adequate financial support, along with steps for rehabilitation and development in Kuki-dominated areas, would be important for ensuring lasting peace.

Describing the development as encouraging, Kuki Inpi called on all stakeholders to work collectively towards stability and inclusive growth in the region.