Kuki Inpi Manipur alleges armed groups behind Kamjong village arson, calls for security review

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing Kuki tribes in Manipur, on Wednesday, strongly condemned the burning of Phaimol village in Kamjong district and alleged that armed cadres of the Tangkhul-led NSCN-IM and the Myanmar-based Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA) were responsible for the attack.

Describing the incident as part of a sustained pattern of violence targeting Kuki villages in the hill districts of the state, KIM urged immediate intervention by the Union Government and the Manipur government to prevent further escalation.

According to the organisation, Phaimol village was completely destroyed in the latest incident, which it termed another addition to a series of attacks on Kuki habitations in Tangkhul-dominated areas.

KIM also raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the incident, claiming that the village had been under the protection of Assam Rifles personnel and alleging that security forces vacated the post a day before the arson took place. The organisation stated that the timing of the withdrawal had raised serious concerns regarding existing security arrangements and called for an immediate and transparent inquiry into the circumstances that allegedly enabled the attack.

Maintaining that the incident was not isolated, KIM cited a series of village burnings it alleged had occurred during 2026. The organisation listed K. Songlung in Kangpokpi on January 26; Litan-Sareikhong in Ukhrul between February 8 and 9; Songphel and Mullam in Ukhrul on April 25; Lancah in Kamjong on May 6; Molnoi along the Myanmar border on May 12; Kharam Vaiphei in Kangpokpi on May 30; Loibol Khullen in Kangpokpi on June 5; Kultuh village in Kamjong on June 11; and most recently, Phaimol village in Kamjong.

KIM alleged that the recurring incidents reflected a sustained pattern of violence against Kuki habitations and argued that such destruction should not be treated as isolated law-and-order concerns but as indicators of a broader security challenge requiring urgent intervention.

The organisation further questioned how cadres of NSCN-IM, despite the group’s ceasefire arrangement with the Government of India, were allegedly able to carry out repeated attacks on civilian settlements without what it described as effective enforcement action. KIM stated that such incidents risk undermining public confidence in the peace process.

Expressing concern over the alleged involvement of the SNA, KIM characterised the matter as a significant national security issue and called for stronger border management measures. It also urged the Government of India to engage with the Government of Myanmar to prevent armed groups operating across the border from targeting Indian territory.

KIM appealed to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of Manipur and all security agencies to take immediate measures to address the alleged security lapses and ensure protection for civilians in vulnerable areas.

The organisation further asserted that all citizens are entitled to equal protection under the Constitution and called for those responsible for attacks on civilian populations to be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law.

No official response from the authorities or the organisations named in the allegations had been issued at the time of filing this report.