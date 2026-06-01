Kuki Inpi Manipur appoints three key office-bearers amid security challenges

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing the Kuki tribes in Manipur, has announced the appointment of three senior office-bearers to key positions within its executive wing with immediate effect.

According to an official notification issued by the organisation, the appointments were made with the approval of the competent authority as part of efforts to strengthen KIM's organisational framework and enhance its administrative and operational capabilities in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state.

Under the new appointments, Yanglet Haokip has been designated as Vice President (External), while Lunseh Kipgen has been appointed as Vice President (Home & Relief). Douminlal Haokip has been entrusted with the responsibility of Secretary (Organisation & Internal Security).

KIM stated that the appointments were necessitated by the current security environment and the need to reinforce the executive mechanism to effectively address emerging challenges and organisational responsibilities.

"The appointees shall assume charge forthwith and discharge their duties and responsibilities diligently for the efficient and smooth functioning of Kuki Inpi Manipur," the notification said.

The appointments come at a time when Kuki civil society organisations continue to engage with issues relating to humanitarian assistance, security concerns and community welfare in different parts of the state.

A dedication and blessing ceremony for the newly appointed office-bearers was conducted by Rev. Thangneo Haokip, Pastor of KBC Centre Church, Kangpokpi, following the announcement of the appointments.