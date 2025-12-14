Kuki Inpi Manipur backs KNO–UPF stand, reiterates call for separate administration

The apex body of the Kuki tribes, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), on Sunday, December 14 issued a statement endorsing the stand of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) in their ongoing dialogue with the Central Government, reiterating that a separate administrative arrangement remains the only viable path to lasting peace and security for the Kuki-Zo people.

In its statement, KIM commended the KNO and UPF for maintaining a consistent and firm position on the long-standing demand for a Union Territory with a legislature, describing it as a reflection of the collective will, aspirations, and historical political consciousness of the Kuki-Zo community.

The organisation asserted that the prolonged ethnic conflict in Manipur has resulted in deep and irreversible fractures, making any meaningful reintegration with the Meitei community untenable under present circumstances. It emphasised that the scale of suffering, displacement, and loss endured by the Kuki-Zo people constitutes a lived reality that cannot be overlooked or minimised.

Reaffirming its position, KIM clarified that the demand for separate administration is neither confrontational nor exclusionary, but a democratic and peaceful assertion of the community’s right to live with dignity, safety, and self-governance. According to the apex body, such an administrative framework is essential to ensure protection, equity, and effective political and administrative representation.

“The demand is the only viable solution towards lasting peace, dignity, and self-governance,” the statement noted, adding that political and administrative arrangements must align with ground realities to prevent further alienation and injustice.

KIM further urged the Central Government to continue engagement with sincerity and sensitivity, taking into account the lived experiences and legitimate concerns of the Kuki-Zo people, and to move decisively towards a resolution that guarantees long-term stability, justice, and peace.