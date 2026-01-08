Kuki Inpi Manipur backs KZC demand for separate administration, rejects Manipur government participation

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex traditional and customary body representing the Kuki people, has formally endorsed the resolution adopted by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) demanding separate administration and rejecting participation in the formation or functioning of the Manipur Government under the current circumstances.

KIM said it fully backs the resolution passed during the KZC Governing Council General Meeting on December 30, 2025, which was subsequently reaffirmed by the KZC cabinet. The organisation described the resolution as a reflection of the collective will, democratic aspirations, and lived realities of the Kuki-Zo people.

According to KIM, the prevailing political, social, and security environment in Manipur has rendered coexistence under the existing administrative framework untenable. The body asserted that any attempt to normalise governance without addressing the underlying issues faced by the Kuki-Zo community would be deeply flawed and disconnected from ground realities.

The KIM categorically stated that no Kuki-Zo individual or legislator, irrespective of political affiliation, should participate in, support, or legitimise the formation of the Government of Manipur. Such actions, it warned, would run contrary to the clearly expressed collective mandate of the Kuki-Zo people and the unified position of their representative institutions.

Endorsing the KZC’s demand, KIM reiterated its call for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory under the Constitution of India, describing it as a legitimate, constitutional, and necessary solution to ensure justice, security, and dignity for the Kuki-Zo people. The organisation cautioned that any move to impose or engineer a government without addressing these core demands would be reckless, illegitimate, and unsustainable.

KIM further clarified that any individual acting against this collective decision would do so in a personal capacity and would neither represent nor bind the Kuki people in any manner.

“The will and wishes of the Kuki-Zo people are non-negotiable,” the statement said, warning that any attempt to undermine or bypass this collective mandate would be viewed as a direct affront to the political voice, dignity, and unity of the community.

Reaffirming solidarity, the Kuki Inpi Manipur expressed its firm unity with the Kuki-Zo Council and all constituent bodies, stating that it remains committed to pursuing a just, durable, and honourable political resolution.