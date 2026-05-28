Kuki Inpi Manipur calls nationwide rally on May 30 over killings and detention issue

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing Kuki tribes in Manipur, has announced a nationwide rally on May 30 in protest against the killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders and the continued detention of 14 Kuki-Zo civilians in Senapati district.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of KIM and various civil society organisations held on May 26.

In a statement, KIM said the rally is being organised to express concern over the deaths of Rev. V. Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulun and Pastor Paogoulen, whose killings have triggered widespread reactions within the Kuki-Zo community.

The organisation also raised concerns regarding the continued detention of 14 Kuki-Zo civilians allegedly being held in Senapati district, and called for their immediate release.

KIM stated that the demonstrations would be conducted peacefully across different parts of the country under a common banner and theme to be circulated among participating organisations.

The organisation appealed to Kuki-Zo civil society groups, student bodies, women’s organisations, youth groups, churches and community leaders to participate in the rally in their respective districts and cities.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions in Manipur and increasing demands from community organisations for intervention by the state and central authorities regarding the recent incidents.