Kuki Inpi Manipur cautions against unauthorised groups claiming to represent community

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has cautioned against the formation and functioning of certain civil society organisations claiming to represent the Kuki community without its approval.

In a press release issued on March 3, 2026, and signed by Janghaolun Haokip, Secretary, Information and Publicity, KIM said the warning was issued in accordance with Resolution No. 14 adopted at its 31st General Assembly.

The organisation stated that bodies such as the Kuki Human Rights Council, the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council and the Joint Forum of 7 were formed without consultation or authorisation from KIM. As a result, it said, these groups do not have the mandate to represent the Kuki people.

KIM maintained that the activities of such organisations, set up without what it described as the acknowledgement of the wider Kuki community, could lead to misrepresentation of the collective views and aspirations of the community.

The apex body advised media houses, government departments and non-governmental organisations to engage only with organisations formally mandated by KIM in both official and non-official matters.

Reaffirming its position, KIM stated that it remains the recognised apex body of the Kuki tribes and is authorised to articulate the community’s collective stand.