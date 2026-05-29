Kuki Inpi Manipur condemns continued detention of 14 Kuki-Zo individuals, alleges inaction by authorities

Kuki Inpi Manipur has strongly condemned the continued detention of 14 Kuki-Zo individuals in Senapati district and expressed serious concern over what it described as the failure of authorities to take action despite the matter being in public view.

In a statement, the organisation alleged that the 14 individuals were initially supposed to be safely escorted to Kangpokpi but were allegedly intercepted and detained by members of the Senapati District Students' Association. Kuki Inpi Manipur further claimed that the incident reportedly occurred in the presence and knowledge of the Naga People's Organisation and police personnel present at the location.

The organisation stated that an FIR has already been filed regarding the alleged illegal detention and hostage situation. However, it alleged that no action has yet been initiated against those involved.

Kuki Inpi Manipur also raised concerns regarding seven trucks and one Alto vehicle reportedly mentioned in the FIR, claiming that the vehicles remain untraced. According to the organisation, tracing the vehicles could provide important leads regarding the whereabouts of the detained individuals.

The organisation further questioned what it described as disparity in investigations and law enforcement actions in different cases. It pointed out that arrests had reportedly been made in connection with the missing case of six Naga individuals, while no arrests have yet been reported in connection with the killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders.

The statement said such alleged selective action could undermine public confidence in the neutrality and fairness of law enforcement agencies and stressed that justice should be applied equally to all communities.

Kuki Inpi Manipur urged authorities to take immediate and impartial action, warning that continued inaction could further aggravate tensions in the region.