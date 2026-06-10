Kuki Inpi Manipur condemns killing of six missing persons, calls for impartial investigation

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing the Kuki tribes in Manipur, has strongly condemned the killing of six persons whose bodies were recently recovered after they had been reported missing, describing the deaths as a tragic and deeply distressing development.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of lives, the organisation conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and comfort for those mourning the deaths of their loved ones.

In a statement, KIM said that the loss of any human life was a tragedy and unequivocally condemned the killings. The organisation stressed the need for justice to be pursued through lawful and constitutional means.

The statement comes amid heightened concerns over security and inter-community relations in several parts of the state, following the recovery of the bodies.

Appealing for calm, KIM urged all communities and stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and maintain peace. It also called on the public to refrain from speculation and the circulation of unverified information that could aggravate the situation and further escalate tensions.

The organisation urged the concerned authorities to conduct a comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into the killings and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace and justice, Kuki Inpi Manipur underscored the importance of harmonious coexistence among all communities and appealed to every section of society to uphold peace and stability during the ongoing period of grief and uncertainty.