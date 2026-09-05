Kuki Inpi Manipur demands separate administration with legislature, cites ‘systematic’ discrimination

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has expressed strong resentment over the proceedings of the 8th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, alleging that the House has ignored atrocities and humanitarian concerns affecting the Kuki-Zo community.

In a press statement issued on September 5, KIM said the Assembly session, which convened on September 2, failed to adequately address what it described as ongoing human rights violations, structural injustice and insecurity faced by the Kuki-Zo population. The organisation also criticised discussions around the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), alleging that majoritarian issues were being prioritised over peacebuilding and humanitarian concerns.

KIM claimed that three Kuki-Zo Christian church leaders were ambushed and killed near Saheibung on May 13, 2026, while returning from a peace and reconciliation meeting in Churachandpur. The organisation alleged that there has been no adequate accountability or transparent investigation into the incident.

The Kuki body also alleged that supply corridors and economic lifelines serving Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas have remained blocked for extended periods, restricting access to essential commodities, medicines and food supplies. These allegations were made by KIM in its statement and were not independently substantiated in the release.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the state administration, KIM alleged that the Assembly proceedings demonstrated what it described as “physical, administrative, and political segregation” in Manipur. It further argued that the Kuki-Zo community's constitutional rights to life, dignity and equality cannot be adequately protected under what it called an Imphal-centric administration.

Reiterating its long-standing political demand, KIM called for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory with a Legislature under the Constitution of India. The organisation described the demand as an “existential imperative” for safeguarding Kuki-Zo land, identity and security.

KIM also appealed to the Union Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene directly, address what it termed institutional injustices, secure territorial boundaries and expedite the political process towards a separate administrative arrangement with a legislature.

The statement was issued by the Kuki Inpi Media Cell, which also cautioned that its authentic press releases and official communications should be verified through its official website before publication.