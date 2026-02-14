Kuki Inpi Manipur extends Lui-Ngai-Ni greetings , urges peace and fear free celebrations

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has extended warm greetings to all celebrating Lui-Ngai-Ni, the traditional seed-sowing festival that symbolises renewal, hope, and shared cultural heritage.



In a message issued on the occasion, KIM President Ch. Ajang Khongsai conveyed heartfelt wishes for blessings, good health, peace, and prosperity to every family observing the festival.



“At a time when relationships among our communities require care and understanding, we appeal to all our brothers and sisters to embrace peace, patience, and mutual respect,” he stated, highlighting the long history of coexistence between the Kukis and the Nagas. He stressed that harmony remains essential for a secure and stable future.



The apex body further called upon authorities and the general public to ensure safe, free, and peaceful movement during the celebrations, emphasising that no individual should face fear, intimidation, or hardship while participating in a festival rooted in unity and tradition.



Invoking Christian values of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation, KIM encouraged communities to use the occasion to reaffirm dialogue, rebuild trust, and strengthen bonds of brotherhood.



Concluding its message, the organisation expressed hope that Lui-Ngai-Ni would usher in renewed unity, goodwill, and enduring peace among all communities in Manipur.