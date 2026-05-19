Kuki Inpi Manipur extends shutdown across Kuki-Zo areas by another 48 hours

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) on May 19 announced a fresh 48-hour extension of the ongoing shutdown across Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, following a joint meeting with district-level civil society organisations.

According to KIM, the extended shutdown will come into effect from midnight of May 19, immediately after the current phase concludes.

The organisation said the decision was taken in view of the lack of significant progress regarding issues and concerns raised earlier before the authorities.

The shutdown was initially called following the killing of three church leaders on May 13 and concerns surrounding the alleged abduction of Kuki-Zo civilians, incidents that led to tension and protests in several hill districts.

KIM stated that discussions during the meeting focused on the prevailing situation and the need for continued public solidarity. The organisation also appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate during the shutdown period.

The ongoing bandh has affected normal life in parts of Kuki-Zo dominated areas, particularly in Kangpokpi district, with markets remaining closed and vehicular movement reduced in several locations.

Civil society groups have continued to seek timely intervention and resolution of the issues linked to the recent incidents.