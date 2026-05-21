Kuki Inpi Manipur extends shutdown by 48 hours, demands release of Kuki-Zo individuals

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in Manipur, has announced a 48-hour extension of the ongoing shutdown, effective from midnight of May 21.

In a press statement issued on May 21, the organisation said the decision was taken over concerns regarding the reported detention and hostage situation involving Kuki-Zo individuals in the Ireng Naga and Senapati areas.

KIM stated that securing the “unconditional and immediate release” of those individuals remains its primary concern.

The organisation also said that despite tensions since May 13, the Kuki-Zo community had exercised restraint and taken measures aimed at maintaining peace and communal harmony.

According to the statement, more than 200 Naga individuals were provided safe passage as a humanitarian measure amid the ongoing situation. KIM further said that the president of Maralu Karalimei Swijokang (Maram Students’ Union) had also been released on humanitarian grounds.

The organisation urged reciprocal efforts towards de-escalation and called for the immediate release of all Kuki-Zo individuals it described as hostages.

The extension of the shutdown comes amid continuing tensions in parts of Manipur, with community organisations reiterating calls for peace and resolution.