Kuki Inpi Manipur extends total shutdown across Kuki-Zo areas, demands justice and release of detained individuals

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), along with Civil Society Organisations in Kangpokpi, has announced an extension of the ongoing total shutdown across Kuki-Zo inhabited areas with effect from midnight of May 25, 2026.

In a press statement issued on Monday, KIM said the decision was taken during a Joint Council Meeting and cited what it described as a lack of response from the authorities despite 12 consecutive days of public shutdown, protests and appeals following the killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders and the continued detention of Kuki-Zo individuals allegedly being held hostage.

The organisation stated that the shutdown would continue until those responsible for the killing of the three church leaders are investigated, identified and brought to justice, and until all detained Kuki-Zo individuals are released safely and unconditionally.

KIM further alleged that the government had failed to adequately address concerns raised by the Kuki-Zo community and said civil society groups could intensify democratic protest measures if their demands remain unresolved.

However, the organisation clarified that essential and emergency services, including healthcare services, medical emergencies, media operations and security-related movements, would remain exempted from the shutdown.

Kuki Inpi Manipur also appealed to the public to continue extending cooperation and support towards what it described as a collective effort for justice, peace and protection of human dignity.

The shutdown extension comes amid continuing tensions in Manipur, where ethnic unrest and security concerns remain a major challenge.