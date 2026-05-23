Kuki Inpi Manipur extends total shutdown by 48 hours

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes in Manipur, has announced an extension of the ongoing total shutdown across Kuki-Zo areas by another 48 hours, effective from midnight of May 23.

In a press statement issued from Kangpokpi on Friday, Kuki Inpi Manipur said the decision was taken in the larger interest of safeguarding the “rights, dignity and future” of the Kuki-Zo community.

The organisation stated that during the shutdown period, educational institutions, business establishments and normal vehicular movement would remain closed and suspended.

However, KIM clarified that essential services would remain exempted from the shutdown. These include medical emergency services, pharmacies, media personnel, water supply, electricity services and other unavoidable humanitarian activities.

The organisation also appealed to concerned authorities and the Government of India to take immediate steps to restore peace, ensure justice and address the hardships being faced by people amid the prevailing situation.

The fresh extension comes amid continuing tensions and law-and-order concerns in Manipur, where various communities and civil society groups have been raising demands related to security, justice and restoration of normalcy.

The statement was issued by Janghaolun Haokip, Secretary, Information and Publicity, Kuki Inpi Manipur.

