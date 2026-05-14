Kuki Inpi Manipur issues final ultimatum for safe release of over 31 Kuki hostages by May 15

Amid escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur’s hill districts, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing the Kuki tribes, on Thursday, May 14 issued a “final and non-negotiable ultimatum” demanding the immediate and unconditional release of more than 31 allegedly detained Kuki civilians from Senapati district and Ireng Naga by 5:00 am on May 15.

The development comes as the Kuki-Zo community continues to mourn the killing of three prominent church leaders in an ambush earlier this week. KIM described the deceased leaders as “emissaries of peace and reconciliation” and said the alleged detention of civilians had further deepened the community’s distress.

In a statement, KIM alleged that over 25 Kuki individuals were being held in Senapati district, while six others were detained in Ireng Naga. The organisation termed the situation “utterly unacceptable, inhuman, and barbaric,” particularly during a period of mourning for the community.

“The continued captivity of innocent civilians under such circumstances is not only a gross violation of human dignity and democratic norms, but also a deliberate provocation at a time of immense grief and pain for our people,” the statement said.

KIM warned that failure to ensure the safe and unconditional release of all detainees before the stipulated deadline would hold the concerned civil society organisations and responsible actors in Senapati district “fully and solely responsible” for any resulting consequences.

The organisation further stated that any escalation of unrest or breakdown of law and order would be viewed as a consequence of “deliberate inaction.”

“The patience of a grieving people must never be mistaken for weakness,” the statement added, asserting that the Kuki-Zo community would not remain silent while civilians were allegedly being held captive.

KIM also claimed that despite “relentless persecution, killings, intimidation, and targeted aggression,” the Kuki-Zo community had exercised restraint, while cautioning that the situation was approaching an “irreversible and uncontrollable stage.”

Copies of the ultimatum were reportedly sent to the Governor of Manipur, the Director General of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, Superintendents of Police of both districts, and media organisations.

