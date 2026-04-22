Kuki Inpi Manipur rejects allegations against the community, calls for restraint amid tensions

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing Kuki tribes, on Wednesday, April 22 rejected what it described as “baseless and distorted allegations” linked to recent developments in S. Changoubung village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, cautioning that such narratives could aggravate the prevailing tensions in the region.

In a statement issued amid the ongoing shutdown imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC), the organisation said it had taken “serious note” of claims suggesting that members of the Kuki community had disrespected the dead or intentionally provoked unrest. It categorically denied these accusations, terming them “totally unacceptable”.

KIM stated that its position is based on “factual occurrences on the ground” and alleged that there were incidents of unauthorised entry into S. Changoubung village, disruption of public movement, and attempts to intimidate residents and local shopkeepers. The statement further referred to reported instances of verbal and physical abuse during the course of these developments.

Describing the allegations against the community as a “grave distortion of facts”, the organisation maintained that there was no intention to offend the sentiments of the Naga community or escalate tensions.

Reaffirming its stance, KIM said it respects the traditions and sensitivities of all tribal communities, while emphasising that safeguarding the rights, safety and dignity of residents within their respective areas remains its primary concern.

Amid the fragile situation, the body urged all communities and stakeholders to exercise restraint in both actions and public discourse. It warned that the circulation of unverified claims and inflammatory narratives could deepen divisions and undermine ongoing peace efforts.

KIM also called on civil society organisations, community leaders and authorities to encourage dialogue grounded in factual understanding and mutual respect. It appealed for collective efforts to maintain peace and prevent further misunderstandings in the region.