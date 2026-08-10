Kuki Inpi Manipur rejects CM’s Kangpokpi visit, says it was not consulted

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has distanced itself from Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh’s recent visit to Kangpokpi, saying it was neither involved in nor a party to the chief minister’s engagement in the district.

In a public statement issued on August 9, KIM said the chief minister’s visit to Kangpokpi was undertaken at the invitation of certain district-level civil society organisations (CSOs) and not at the invitation, direction, authorisation or mandate of the Kuki Inpi.

The apex Kuki body strongly objected to the engagement, particularly against the backdrop of the Kuki community’s ongoing demand for a separate administration.

“KIM categorically rejects” the chief minister’s visit and the engagements held during it, the statement said.

The organisation maintained that the actions of the district-level CSOs should not be interpreted as representing the collective position, consent or mandate of either the Kuki Inpi or the Kuki people.

KIM said it would not compromise, dilute or barter away the political aspirations and collective interests of the Kuki people for temporary engagements, personal interests or political expediency.

The organisation urged the Kuki community to remain “clear, vigilant and united” on the issue, asserting that the political aspirations of the community could not be undermined through isolated engagements or unilateral actions.

The statement was issued by D David Haokip, Assistant Secretary, Information and Publicity, Kuki Inpi Manipur.