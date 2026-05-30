Kuki Inpi Manipur temporarily suspends shutdown after talks with government

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) on May 30 announced the temporary suspension of the shutdown imposed across Kuki-Zo inhabited districts following discussions with government representatives over issues concerning the community.

In a statement, KIM said the decision was taken after consecutive rounds of consultations and meetings held with the government on May 29 and 30, during which the organisation said it received positive assurances regarding matters affecting the Kuki-Zo people.

The apex body, along with various Kuki-Zo civil society organisations, tribe bodies and student groups, said the shutdown would remain suspended with immediate effect as a gesture of goodwill and cooperation.

According to the statement, the move was intended to facilitate administrative processes and provide the government with an opportunity to address the concerns raised by the community.

KIM, however, clarified that the suspension of the shutdown should not be interpreted as a withdrawal of its demands or a change in its position on issues affecting the Kuki-Zo people.

The organisation said the community had exercised restraint and patience despite the challenges it faced and expressed hope that the government would take concrete steps to address its concerns.

At the same time, KIM warned that if there was no visible progress or action from the authorities during the period of relaxation, the organisation and allied groups could intensify their democratic protests and revive the shutdown.

The body also thanked members of the Kuki-Zo community for maintaining unity and discipline during the agitation and reiterated its commitment to pursuing its demands through peaceful and democratic means.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions in parts of Manipur and follows a series of protests by Kuki-Zo organisations seeking action on issues relating to security, justice and political dialogue.