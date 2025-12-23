Kuki Inpi Manipur urges solemn Christmas observance, peace and unity amid prolonged crisis

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) extended Christmas and New Year greetings to the Kuki-Zo community, urging restraint, collective prayer and renewed unity as the community continues to grapple with an extended phase of violence, displacement and loss.

In a Christmas and New Year message issued from the KIM Secretariat, KIM President Ch. Ajang Khongsai said the festive season has arrived at an extraordinarily difficult moment for the Kuki-Zo people, marked by deep suffering, uncertainty and irreparable human losses. He, however, emphasised that faith, resilience and collective spirit have enabled the community to endure the crisis.

“Christmas embodies a powerful message of hope, peace and divine light, especially in times of profound pain and uncertainty,” Khongsai said, adding that despite relentless adversity, the community has remained steadfast in its faith and belief that justice and peace will ultimately prevail.

Drawing attention to the recent advisory issued by the Kuki Christian Leaders’ Forum (KCLF), Khongsai reiterated the appeal for restrained and solemn observance of Christmas. He urged all sections of the Kuki-Zo society to honour the call by keeping celebrations prayerful and reflective, rooted in compassion, humility and solidarity.

“As we commemorate the birth of Christ, let us do so in a spirit of prayer and reflection, remembering those who have suffered and those who laid down their lives,” he said.

Looking ahead, the KIM president expressed hope that 2026 would usher in healing for wounded hearts, renewed strength for the displaced, and greater unity among the people. He called upon the community to remember with respect and gratitude the families who lost loved ones during the violence and to continue standing by them through collective resolve and moral conscience.

Urging peaceful observance of the festive season, Khongsai said the values of love, mutual care and solidarity must guide the community during this period of reflection.

“May this Christmas bring comfort and reassurance, and may the New Year lead the Kuki-Zo people towards unity, justice, lasting peace and prosperity,” he added.