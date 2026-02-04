Kuki Inpi Manipur warns of political shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas if ‘Popular Government’ is formed

The apex body of the Kuki tribes, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), has issued a stern warning that it will curtail all political activities of any political party in Kuki-Zo areas if efforts continue to form what it described as a “so-called popular government” in Manipur. The warning comes amid renewed political manoeuvring by the BJP to cobble together a government, a move that KIM says could dangerously destabilise an already volatile state.

In an unequivocal statement, KIM categorically rejected the BJP’s attempts to revive a popular government, terming the move “deeply disturbing and shocking” at a time when Manipur continues to grapple with fragile law and order conditions. The organisation asserted that any such government would be Meitei-centric, lacking both moral and political legitimacy, and fundamentally incapable of delivering peace, justice, or reconciliation.

“The formation of such a government will only embolden the state machinery to pursue its agenda of domination, persecution, and systematic subjugation of the Kuki-Zo people,” KIM said, warning that the move would aggravate tensions and push the state further towards instability rather than restore normalcy.

The Kuki apex body said it has strongly dissuaded all Kuki-Zo MLAs from associating with what it called an illegitimate political exercise. Reiterating its stance in unambiguous terms, KIM asserted that no Kuki-Zo MLA should, under any circumstances, lend legitimacy to a government that it believes disregards the suffering, aspirations, and political will of the Kuki-Zo people.

While clarifying that it does not claim constitutional authority over government formation, KIM emphasised that it holds the moral right to appeal to elected Kuki-Zo representatives to respect the mandate and sentiments of the people they represent.

KIM also accused the BJP of political obstinacy and indifference to ground realities, stating that the party’s insistence on forming a government at this juncture reflects a reckless disregard for the serious consequences such a move could have for the future of Manipur.

Calling for an immediate course correction, the organisation urged the Central Government to continue President’s Rule in Manipur under appropriate constitutional provisions until a political solution that is just, durable, and acceptable to the Kuki-Zo people is achieved.

Issuing its strongest warning yet, KIM said any Kuki-Zo MLA who chooses to join such a government must publicly explain their actions, particularly in light of the Guwahati Conclave resolution adopted earlier. Such MLAs, it added, would bear full responsibility for the consequences of their decisions.

The statement concluded with a firm declaration that if a popular government is formed under the current circumstances, KIM will be compelled to curtail all political activities of all political parties in Kuki-Zo areas.

Echoing the same position, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), in a separate statement issued on the same day, reiterated that the Kuki-Zo people cannot and will not participate in the formation of the Manipur government under prevailing conditions.

The KZC recalled a unanimous resolution adopted on December 30, 2025, at its Governing Council meeting attended by all constituent tribes, apex bodies, and regional organisations, in response to what it described as unspeakable atrocities against the Kuki-Zo people and the forcible physical separation imposed by the Meiteis.

This position, the KZC said, was reaffirmed at the Lungthu Meeting held in Guwahati on January 13, 2026, involving Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups, Kuki-Zo Council leaders, and Kuki-Zo MLAs. The meeting resolved that participation in the Manipur government would be considered only after a clear and written assurance from both the State and Central governments addressing the political demands of the Kuki-Zo people.

Reiterating its core demand, the KZC stated that the Kuki-Zo people, having been forcibly and physically separated, have legitimately sought a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature, asserting that joining a government formed with those from whom they have been violently separated is neither logical nor acceptable.

The KZC also issued a stern warning that any Kuki-Zo MLA who defies the collective decision would do so in an individual capacity, and that the organisations would not be responsible for the consequences of such unilateral actions.