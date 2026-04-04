Kuki Inpi mourns demise of NC Hills ADC executive member Hensamuel Changsan, highlights public service legacy

The Kuki Inpi, the apex traditional body of the Kuki community, has expressed deep grief over the demise of Hensamuel Changsan, Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous District Council, who passed away on April 1.



In a condolence message, the organisation described Changsan’s death as an irreparable loss to the Kuki community in Assam, noting his long-standing role as a grassroots leader committed to public service.



The Kuki Inpi stated that it stands in solidarity with the community in mourning the loss of a leader whose public life was marked by integrity, dedication, and consistent engagement with issues affecting the people.



“Hensamuel Changsan was a committed leader who worked for the advancement of the Kuki community, particularly in Assam. His contributions reflect a sustained commitment to public welfare,” the statement said.



The organisation highlighted his tenure as an Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous District Council, where he was associated with administrative responsibilities and development initiatives in the hill district.



It noted that Changsan’s leadership reflected a grounded understanding of local concerns, and that he remained engaged with efforts aimed at social and developmental progress.



The Kuki Inpi further stated that his passing has created a void within the community, particularly among those who worked closely with him and benefited from his leadership.



Expressing condolences, the body extended its sympathies to his family and associates, and acknowledged his contributions to public life.