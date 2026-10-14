The Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills has demanded an immediate halt to the construction of a new road through land it claims, allegedly with government assistance, warning of widespread public agitation if the work is not stopped within three days.

In a press statement, the apex body of Kuki tribes in South West Sadar Hills expressed strong opposition to the proposed route near Konsa village, claiming that it bypasses an existing public road that remains accessible for regular travel.

Citing the prevailing ethnic sensitivities in the region, the organisation cautioned that even minor provocations could trigger further tension and disruption. It urged the state government and district administration to intervene impartially and exercise caution in handling the issue.

The Kuki Inpi maintained that the existing public road was fully functional and available for ordinary commuting without restrictions. It also said the passage of mortal remains along public roads remained unrestricted.

Referring to six deceased individuals, the organisation said their bodies should be transported through the existing public road to their designated village cemetery. It opposed any attempt to conduct burials on land claimed by the organisation, saying such a move should be prohibited to maintain peace and public order.

The organisation warned that the district administration and state government would be responsible for any untoward incidents arising from what it described as administrative inaction or oversight.

The statement did not include a response from the state government or district administration to the allegations concerning the road construction.

The circumstances surrounding the proposed route and the dispute over the land could not be independently verified from the statement.

