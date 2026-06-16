Kuki Inpi urges Manipur DGP to prosecute vigilantes, cites attack on Kangpokpi village

The Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills (KI-SWSH) has called on the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) to back his commitment to the rule of law with concrete action by prosecuting individuals who allegedly take the law into their own hands.

The demand follows the June 15 attack on L. Munlui village in Kangpokpi district, which the organisation claims was carried out by cadres of NSCN-IM and ZUF-Kamson using sophisticated weapons and explosive devices. According to KI-SWSH, the assault left three civilians critically injured and is part of a continuing pattern of violence targeting Kuki-inhabited areas.

The organisation also expressed concern over the treatment of the injured civilians after they were evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. It alleged that despite being identified as civilians by security forces, the victims were branded as terrorists, creating tension in and around the hospital premises.

Condemning the incident, KI-SWSH urged the DGP to ensure strict legal action against anyone bypassing established legal procedures and engaging in unlawful acts. The organisation further argued that the incident reinforces its demand for a separate administration for the Kuki people and called for improved healthcare and educational infrastructure in Kuki-dominated areas affected by the ongoing conflict.