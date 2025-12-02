From conflict to celebration: Kuki and Meitei footballers unite to lead India to AFC U-17 Asian Cup

For the first time in more than two-and-a-half years, the words "Kuki" and "Meitei" appeared together beyond headlines of violence, as India’s Under-17 football team clinched a 2-1 victory against Iran to secure their place in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia next year. The match took place at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, where Iran scored first, but India levelled just before half-time with a penalty from Dallalmuon Gangte, and forward Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam sealed the win. Both goals came from players representing Manipur’s historically opposed Kuki and Meitei communities, offering a symbolic but rare moment of unity on a national stage.

The official 23-member squad, announced by the All India Football Federation, includes nine players from Manipur—seven Meitei and two Kuki. Social media in Manipur reflected persistent divisions, with Meitei and Kuki pages celebrating their respective players. However, several voices noted the significance of the shared achievement. The Meitei Heritage Society posted on X, "Congratulations Team India. Interestingly, the two goals for India were scored by a Kuki and Meitei (D Gangte and G Wangkheirakpam) to qualify for AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026," adding, "Sports Unite. Let's hope Peace Comes To Our State Manipur Soon!"

Manipur has been a major source of football talent in India, even as the state has struggled with ethnic clashes since May 2023 that have displaced over 60,000 people and claimed more than 250 lives. In the aftermath, football grounds in Imphal and surrounding districts had lain deserted, but matches have now resumed according to social media posts. In relief camps across Imphal valley and the hills of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Kangpokpi, football remains one of the few activities that require no permission from authorities. Children are seen playing barefoot, and for 90 minutes during the Ahmedabad match, the internal divisions faded as the state’s youth represented India together.

Despite the football success, Manipur remains deeply divided. More than 58,000 people still live in 351 relief camps, separated by buffer zones guarded by central forces. Travel between regions is heavily restricted, sometimes forcing residents to take long detours. President’s Rule, imposed in February 2025, continues, with peace elusive and more than 3,000 looted firearms yet to be recovered. Living conditions in camps remain challenging, with families in tarpaulin cubicles, scarce water, poor hygiene, and children showing signs of trauma and depression. Six suicides have been reported in relief camps in 2025 alone.

A year after the conflict, community leaders on both sides admitted that anger had turned into fatigue. People now just want life to return to normal. Football, which authorities have struggled to control, has become a unifying force. Players from both Meitei and Kuki communities have been in the national camp in Goa since August, continuing to play for India. For many, the achievements of these young players offer a rare example of cooperation and shared purpose amidst continued separation and hardship.