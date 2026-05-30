Kuki organisations seek separate administration, impartial probes into Manipur violence

Kuki organisations on May 30 reiterated their demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people and called for impartial investigations into recent incidents of violence in Manipur, saying the community requires greater security and constitutional safeguards.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, representatives of the Kuki Students' Organisation Delhi and NCR and other Kuki groups said their demands formed part of a broader appeal for justice, security and a long-term political solution to the ongoing crisis in the state.

The organisations sought effective implementation of Article 371C and restoration of the constitutional role of the Hill Areas Committee, alleging that administrative authority over several hill areas had been shifted to valley-based institutions.

The groups also renewed their demand for an inquiry into the 1992-93 violence involving the NSCN-IM, seeking justice, rehabilitation and recognition for families affected during that period.

Referring to the ethnic violence that began in Manipur in May 2023, the organisations alleged widespread displacement and destruction affecting members of the Kuki-Zo community. They called for measures to ensure security and rehabilitation for those affected.

The KSO Delhi and NCR also expressed concern over 14 Kuki-Zo individuals reportedly being held in Senapati district and appealed to the Government of India and security agencies to take steps for their safe release and investigate the matter.

The organisations further condemned the killing of three Thadou-Kuki church leaders on May 13 and sought a fair and time-bound investigation by central agencies into the incident.

They also raised concerns over reported incidents of violence in parts of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts and called for measures to prevent further unrest.

Seeking a long-term resolution, the groups urged the Centre to continue dialogue with Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups representing Kuki-Zo interests and work towards what they described as a constitutional and lasting political settlement.

The organisations maintained that their demands were aimed at securing justice, constitutional protection, security and peaceful coexistence for the Kuki-Zo community.

