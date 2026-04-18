Kuki People’s Alliance announces new central committee for 2026–2030 term

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on April 18 announced the results of its Central Committee election, naming a new leadership team for the 2026–2030 term.

According to an official statement issued by the Returning Officer, the election was conducted on April 17 at the party’s office in Little Woods, Rengkai, in Churachandpur. The newly elected committee has assumed office with immediate effect.

Senior leader and sitting MLA Chinlunthang has been elected President, while Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing will serve as Vice President. Sominthang Doungel has been appointed General Secretary, with NJ Haoneo Baite as Joint Secretary.

Other office bearers include Hemkholun Touthang as Secretary (Finance), Gracy Haokip as Treasurer, and Lamgouthang Chongloi as Information Secretary.

The party said the committee will remain in office until 2030 or until the next organisational election.

The announcement comes at a time when political parties in Manipur are reviewing their organisational structures. The inclusion of sitting legislators in key roles is expected to support the party’s coordination between its organisational and legislative wings.

The KPA, a recognised party registered with the Election Commission of India, focuses on issues related to hill communities, including development, identity, and social cohesion.

Party leaders indicated that the new committee will work towards strengthening the organisation and expanding its outreach in the coming years.