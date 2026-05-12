Kuki rights body accuses COCOMI of fueling ethnic violence in Manipur, shielding insurgent networks

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) on May 12, accused the valley-based civil society organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), of inciting hostility against the Kuki-Zo community, shielding banned insurgent networks, and undermining India’s central security forces amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

In a detailed statement issued in response to COCOMI’s May 11 press release, KOHUR alleged that the organisation was engaged in “narrative manipulation” aimed at diverting attention from what it described as systematic violence against the Kuki-Zo people since the outbreak of ethnic clashes on May 3, 2023.

KOHUR referred to a September 8, 2023 statement by COCOMI that allegedly declared “war” against the Kuki-Zo community, describing it as an unprecedented act by a civil society body in a democratic framework.

Rejecting COCOMI’s description of KOHUR as a “pseudo human rights group,” the trust asserted that it is a registered organisation that has submitted representations before the President of India, the Union Home Ministry, the National Human Rights Commission, and the Supreme Court. It stated that its documentation on the destruction of more than 360 villages, displacement of over 41,000 tribal residents, custodial torture, sexual violence, and targeted killings forms part of the public record.

KOHUR further accused COCOMI of selectively focusing on alleged foreign links of certain groups while remaining silent on valley-based insurgent organisations such as PLA, UNLF, KCP, KYKL, and PREPAK, all of which have been banned under Indian law. It also alleged that COCOMI had not condemned the emergence of armed Meitei groups, including Arambai Tenggol, or the looting of over 6,000 weapons from state armouries during the violence.

The organisation additionally accused COCOMI of conducting campaigns against the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, and other central forces deployed in the state. It alleged that the body had provided “civilian shield, media architecture, and moral cover” to anti-India secessionist politics by allegedly sanitising organisations advocating a sovereign Manipur outside the Indian Union.

Contrasting its own political position, KOHUR reiterated that the Kuki-Zo demand is for a Separate Administration under Article 3 of the Constitution within the framework of the Indian Union and not secession. It maintained that the Kuki-Zo community has remained loyal to India’s constitutional structure.

KOHUR also accused COCOMI of maintaining “selective outrage” by allegedly remaining silent on incidents involving Kuki-Zo victims, including killings, sexual violence, custodial abuse, destruction of churches, and the public stripping and parading of Kuki women.

In its demands to the Government of India, KOHUR called for criminal proceedings against COCOMI over its alleged September 2023 “declaration of war,” including charges related to incitement of ethnic violence and vilification of central security forces.

The organisation also sought a National Investigation Agency probe into alleged links between COCOMI, allied valley-based groups, and banned insurgent organisations. It further demanded the dismantling and disarming of all militias, including Arambai Tenggol, recovery of looted weapons, a judicially monitored probe into all incidents of violence since May 2023, and an end to the alleged misuse of the National Security Act against innocent Kuki-Zo civilians.

KOHUR additionally sought prosecution of political leaders, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, over alleged complicity in ethnic violence, and reiterated its demand for a Separate Administration with legislative powers for the hill areas within the Indian Union.