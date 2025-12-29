Kuki rights body condemns 'attacks' on churches in Manipur, calls for protection of Christians

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has expressed serious concern over alleged attacks on Christian communities and places of worship in Manipur and other parts of India, highlighting the threat these incidents pose to religious freedom and constitutional rights.

KOHUR noted that since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur on May 3, 2023, more than 350 churches and Christian institutions, primarily belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribal community, have been damaged, burned, or vandalised.

The violence has also resulted in hundreds of deaths, the destruction of over 4,000 homes, and the displacement of more than 60,000 people.

“The targeting of churches is not accidental, but appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the spiritual and cultural life of a religious minority,” KOHUR said. The organisation added that the impact of the violence continues, with displaced believers observing religious festivals away from home, pastors facing threats, and reconstruction efforts repeatedly hindered.

KOHUR further flagged recent attacks during the 2025 Christmas season across several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, and Rajasthan. Reported incidents included vandalism of Christmas decorations, harassment of worshippers and vendors, assaults on carol singers and churchgoers — including children and people with disabilities — and disruptions of religious gatherings.

“These acts violate the fundamental right to worship freely, as guaranteed under the Indian Constitution,” the organisation said, expressing concern over a prevailing climate of impunity for perpetrators.

KOHUR has urged the central and state governments to initiate impartial and time-bound investigations, ensure legal action against offenders, enhance security for Christian communities, implement restoration and compensation measures, and publicly reaffirm India’s commitment to religious pluralism.

“The protection of religious minorities is a constitutional obligation,” KOHUR stressed, calling for decisive action to prevent further incidents and restore confidence in the rule of law.