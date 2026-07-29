Kuki rights body moves Supreme Court against alleged economic blockade in Manipur

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has approached the Supreme Court by filing a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking immediate judicial intervention for the removal of an alleged economic blockade imposed on Kuki-Zo inhabited areas in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

According to the organisation, the petition challenges what it described as a sustained and unlawful blockade that has remained in force since May 17, 2026, allegedly disrupting the supply of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo villages and subjecting residents to what it termed as "collective punishment."

KWOHR stated that it moved the apex court after alleging that the state authorities had failed to take effective measures to end the blockade despite its prolonged continuation. The organisation contended that the continued disruption in the movement of essential goods has caused severe hardship to civilians and adversely affected the daily lives of thousands of residents in the affected areas.

The petition seeks immediate removal of the blockade and requests the Supreme Court to direct the competent authorities to ensure uninterrupted access to food, medicines, fuel and other essential commodities, while safeguarding the constitutional rights of the affected population.

The rights body alleged that the blockade has been enforced by the United Naga Council (UNC), resulting in severe disruptions to the supply chain for Kuki-Zo villages in Kangpokpi district.

KWOHR further stated that the writ petition has already been filed before the Supreme Court and is expected to be listed for hearing shortly. The organisation said it is awaiting appropriate directions from the apex court on the matter.

The petition marks a significant legal escalation in the ongoing dispute over the alleged economic blockade, placing the matter before the country's highest constitutional court for adjudication.