Kuki Rights Body slams government over arrests in Manipur, calls for political resolution

The Kuki Human Rights Council (KHRC) has voiced strong criticism against the Government of India's handling of the ongoing conflict in Manipur. The council, in a statement from Songpi, Churachandpur accused the Indian authorities of perpetuating human rights violations and practising "selective justice" in the recent arrests linked to the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

In its message, KHRC has condemned the arrest of Thanglienlal Hmar and several others in connection with the killing of three Meitei women and three children in the Jiribam district. These arrests were described as "selective, condemnable, and unjust" by the council, which has called for their immediate and unconditional release. This reflects the council's dissatisfaction with the current approach of law enforcement agencies in handling the ethnic tensions in the region.

The council's statement further alleges that "The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in coordination with security forces, has acted with bias, deliberately targeting a single community." This accusation points to a significant concern about the impartiality of national investigative processes and their potential impact on the already fragile relations between the ethnic groups involved in the conflict.

Addressing the broader implications of the conflict, the KHRC urged for a comprehensive political resolution rather than "selective arrests." The council emphasised that "What Manipur needs is not selective arrests, but a genuine political solution between the warring communities." This statement underscores the belief that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and understanding between the conflicting parties, rather than through punitive measures that might exacerbate tensions.

The council concluded its statement with a call for a push towards "comprehensive and political" justice, as stressed by KHRC Vice President Gavriel K. Simte and General Secretary Tongthang Kuki. They stated, "Justice must be comprehensive and political, not cosmetic and punitive," advocating for solutions that address the root causes of the conflict and foster reconciliation. The KHRC's position stresses the importance of a negotiated peace accord that considers the interests and grievances of all communities affected by the conflict.