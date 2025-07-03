Kuki rights body slams Meitei opposition to alternative highways, says survival at stake

The Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has strongly condemned the opposition by Meitei civil society groups to the construction of alternative highway routes in Manipur, calling such resistance “deeply prejudiced and steeped in double standards.”

The reaction comes after several Meitei civil bodies reportedly raised objections during a recent meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs against the proposed Lamka–Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal–Chandel–Lamka roads — alternative lifelines for the Kuki-Zo tribal population in the wake of the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

In a strongly worded statement, KOHUR accused the Meitei groups of ignoring the basic survival needs and constitutional rights of the tribal population. “Opposing these alternative routes exposes the discriminatory and apathetic mindset towards tribal minorities,” the organisation said.

Since May 3, 2023, Manipur has been engulfed in one of its worst ethnic conflicts in decades, with large-scale violence affecting both Kuki and Meitei communities. However, the Kuki community claims that they have been subjected to a state-enabled campaign of ethnic cleansing, leading to social, economic, and physical isolation.

According to KOHUR, national highways that pass through Meitei-dominated areas have become unsafe and inaccessible for Kukis. Numerous vehicles carrying essential supplies and life-saving medicines have reportedly been attacked, looted, or torched, while the authorities allegedly failed to provide adequate security or alternative arrangements.



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Despite the hardships, the Kuki community has not resorted to retaliatory blockades or violence, the statement added. “Our people have shown restraint and dignity under the most trying conditions. Instead of retaliating, we focused on humanitarian values and self-help initiatives,” KOHUR said.

Facing a humanitarian crisis, the Kukis, without any financial or logistical help from the government, have resorted to constructing their own roads using public donations and volunteer support. The proposed Lamka–Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal–Chandel–Lamka routes are vital for restoring safe and secure access to basic supplies, education, and healthcare.

KOHUR emphasized that denying such access violates Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Life. “The Government of India is fully aware that blocking access to essential supplies is unconstitutional and immoral,” it stated.

The rights group warned that no peace talks or political solutions in Manipur would be acceptable unless these alternative roads are completed as double-lane, all-weather highways. “Peace without dignity and survival is not peace—it is submission,” the statement asserted.

KOHUR demanded:

Immediate completion of the alternative highways;

That the Central Government stop yielding to majoritarian pressures and uphold its constitutional duty to protect tribal minorities;

That Meitei civil bodies withdraw their opposition to the road projects;

And that Indian media and national civil society raise their voices against the systemic injustices faced by the Kuki people.