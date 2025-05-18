Manipur-based Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) appealed to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, seeking immediate financial assistance in the form of Travel Allowance (TA) for Kuki-Zo candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.

The KSO highlighted the acute challenges faced by these aspirants, many of whom have been forced to opt for exam centres in Aizawl, Guwahati, and Nagaland, due to the prevailing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur.

The volatile security situation has made it unsafe for Kuki-Zo candidates to take the exam within the state, thereby incurring additional travel and lodging expenses.

“Many of these aspirants come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The burden of travel and accommodation has led some to postpone or even forgo their aspirations to join the country’s most prestigious civil services, despite being well-prepared and highly motivated,” stated the KSO in its letter to the Governor.

The organisation emphasized that candidates from the Kuki-Zo community have consistently excelled in the UPSC examinations over the years, contributing to both community upliftment and national governance. “Their participation in the civil services is not just a personal achievement but a step toward inclusive nation-building and equitable representation,” the statement added.

Through this appeal, the Kuki Students’ Organisation earnestly urges the state’s highest constitutional authority to extend compassionate and timely support to ensure that deserving Kuki-Zo candidates are not denied this crucial opportunity due to financial constraints.

The KSO remains hopeful that the Governor’s office will respond with empathy and action, reaffirming its commitment to equity, education, and peace in the state of Manipur.