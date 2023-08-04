The Kuki Students' Organization-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) has strongly condemned Manipur University's recent admission notice, deeming it "insensitive" towards the Kuki community amidst the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state. The student body pointed out that the fresh admission notification, issued for various Master-level programs and integrated courses, comes at a time when the Kuki students' prospects for higher education have been severely affected by recent riots and violence.

Since May 3, the Kuki community has faced attacks and discrimination, with arson and genocide taking place on the campus of Manipur University. Personal belongings, including certificates, books, laptops, and thesis, were targeted in the process, leaving the Kuki students unable to access the university and the Imphal Valley. The KSO-GHQ expressed dismay over the fact that Manipur University, once a Central University, has lost its central character and is no longer accessible to students, staff, and faculties from the Kuki community.

The student body stressed the importance of accessibility and equity in higher education, as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, and called on the university authorities to address the issue of the 400 displaced students, including 80 research scholars. They demanded that these cases be resolved on a case-by-case basis to safeguard the students' educational prospects and personal safety.

Furthermore, the KSO-GHQ urged the university to enable fresh admissions in the hill areas and make arrangements for the continuation of higher education for the Kuki community in those regions. They cautioned the authorities against proceeding with the admission process without resolving the current issues faced by the affected students and appealed to Kuki tribal students not to apply to the university until alternative arrangements are made.

The KSO General Headquarters expressed deep disappointment with Manipur University's lack of action and insensitivity towards the Kuki community amid the ongoing crisis, urging the authorities to take immediate steps to address the concerns and protect the future of the affected students.