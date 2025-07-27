Kuki students’ body protests MPSC exam centre shift to Guwahati, calls move unjust for displaced aspirants

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Delhi & NCR, has voiced strong opposition to the Manipur Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) recent decision to shift its upcoming main examination venue to Guwahati, Assam, excluding Churachandpur district.

In a formal representation addressed to the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the student body described the decision as “unjust and burdensome,” particularly for candidates belonging to the conflict-hit Kuki community. The students contend that holding the exam outside the state creates unnecessary logistical and emotional strain for aspirants already coping with the aftermath of prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur.

“This decision appears both unjust and burdensome for the affected students. Many are already enduring unimaginable challenges... Travelling outside the state, far from their homes, adds a layer of hardship that could have been avoided if Churachandpur had been considered a viable centre,” the letter stated.

The appeal, signed by KSO President Paojakhup Guite and Education Secretary Kerry Janggoulen Khongsai, expressed concern that the exclusion of Churachandpur as an exam centre undermines the principles of equitable access to education and could be viewed as a denial of constitutional rights to a marginalized community.

Calling for immediate intervention, the KSO urged the Governor to ensure the relocation of the exam centre to Churanchandpur within the current month. The students cited both humanitarian and logistical considerations, warning that failure to act could be perceived as an act of educational exclusion.

“If this request is not heeded, Kuki students in Delhi and across India may perceive this as an act of suppressing the educational opportunities of a particular community,” the letter warned.

The students further urged the Governor to uphold the values of justice and inclusivity, stressing that competitive exams should remain neutral avenues of opportunity, not victims of ethnic conflict.