Kuki students' body slams arson attack on Manipur village

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Kamjong has strongly condemned the burning of Lanchah village in Manipur’s Kamjong district on May 2, calling the incident a “heinous and barbaric act” that has displaced villagers and heightened tensions in the region.

In a statement, the student body alleged that unidentified miscreants set fire to the Kuki village, destroying houses, properties and livelihoods. The organisation said the attack left several families living in fear and uncertainty.

Describing the incident as more than just an attack on a village, KSO Kamjong said it was also an assault on “peace, coexistence and humanity”, warning that repeated violence could further destabilise the already fragile situation in the district.

“The burning down of Lanchah village has caused immense suffering to innocent villagers. Such acts of violence are completely unacceptable and stand against the principles of peace, coexistence and humanity,” the organisation said.

The student body demanded immediate intervention from the authorities and called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the arson attack. It also urged the government to identify and arrest those responsible, strengthen security arrangements in vulnerable areas and ensure relief and rehabilitation for affected families.

KSO Kamjong further warned that any attempt to disturb communal harmony or carry out similar attacks should invite “strict legal consequences”. The organisation appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and work collectively towards restoring normalcy and rebuilding trust in the region.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the deteriorating law and order situation in parts of Kamjong district, with civil society groups and local organisations pressing the government for urgent measures to prevent further escalation of violence.