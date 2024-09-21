The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) has called for the immediate resignation of Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh, accusing him of spreading false information about the Kuki-Zo community and failing to ensure their safety. The demand follows Singh's press conference on September 20, where he confirmed the alleged infiltration of 900 Kuki militants from Myanmar, a claim that the KSO has strongly refuted.

Kuldiep Singh during the press conference said that the infiltration involved approximately 900 well-trained militants entering Manipur in groups of 30 or more. Addressing the media, Singh assured the public that the state police were treating this as a serious threat, with precautionary measures already in place. He further disclosed intelligence inputs suggesting a possible coordinated attack on September 28. To counter the threat, a Strategic Operation Group meeting was held on September 18, involving top officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF.

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Singh also mentioned that border security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, have been placed on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar, such as Pherzawl, Churachandpur, and Kamjong. The need to monitor areas with possible militant activity, especially those where firearms and explosives might be present, was emphasized.

The KSO, however, dismissed Singh’s claims as baseless propaganda, asserting that the letter that first surfaced on social media on September 16, allegedly from the Chief Minister’s office, was fake. The organization questioned why such sensitive security information would be handled by the CM’s office rather than the appropriate security officials. The KSO believes Singh’s statements were made under duress and are part of a larger political ploy to discredit the Kuki-Zo community.

Singh’s press conference also addressed recent drone bombing incidents, which he stated were being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Advanced anti-drone systems and jammers have been deployed, and 15 to 17 drones have been successfully jammed in security operations. Additionally, seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered in high-risk areas.

Despite Singh’s reassurances, the KSO remains skeptical of his leadership, pointing to the resurgence of banned Meitei militants in the region, whom they accuse of attacking the Kuki-Zo community. The KSO demanded Singh’s resignation, citing a failure to protect their community and the need for a more competent security adviser.